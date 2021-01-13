Method Man Graphic Novel (2008) [9235]

$59.99
$45.90
ISBN-10: 100446699721
ISBN-13: 9780446699723
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Grand Central Publishing | Hachette Book Group
Item Release Date: July 23, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
An ancient evil of unfathomable power plots the unspeakable–the destruction of the mortal realm and beyond. Man’s only hope lies in Peerless Poe, a hard-luck private eye with a taste for booze and a magnetic attraction to danger. A former member of the clandestine Order of the Sacred Method, Poe must forge an uneasy alliance with those who exploited him against enemy bent on global annihilation. This unholy threat wears a woman’s face and wields dark energies capable of destroying normal men. But Poe hasn’t been normal in years. The Order saw to that. Poe is scarred. Poe is transformed. Poe is . . . Method Man.
Specifications
- Pages: 96
- Size: 6 x 0.25 x 9 in
Authors: David Atchison | Method Man | Sanford Greene
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Grand Central Publishing | Graphic Novels | Hachette Book Group | Softcover Books