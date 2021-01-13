Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Method Man Graphic Novel (2008) [9235]

Method Man Graphic Novel (2008) [9235]
View larger

$59.99

$45.90


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 210113-84264-1
ISBN-10: 100446699721
ISBN-13: 9780446699723
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Grand Central Publishing | Hachette Book Group
Item Release Date: July 23, 2008
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An ancient evil of unfathomable power plots the unspeakable–the destruction of the mortal realm and beyond. Man’s only hope lies in Peerless Poe, a hard-luck private eye with a taste for booze and a magnetic attraction to danger. A former member of the clandestine Order of the Sacred Method, Poe must forge an uneasy alliance with those who exploited him against enemy bent on global annihilation. This unholy threat wears a woman’s face and wields dark energies capable of destroying normal men. But Poe hasn’t been normal in years. The Order saw to that. Poe is scarred. Poe is transformed. Poe is . . . Method Man.

Specifications

  • Pages: 96
  • Size: 6 x 0.25 x 9 in


Authors: David Atchison | Method Man | Sanford Greene

Related Items

Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà Video Game Music Musique De Jeux Video [F23]
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 142, May 1964) Joe Kubert [9056]
RARE As Time Goes By (L’australieno) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1988)
RARE Special Edition of Hong Kong Heritage Museum Newsletter with Bruce Lee: Kung Fu Art Life Exhibition Feature Story
Dark Horse Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure
Funko POP Star Wars Praetorian Guard Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #208
Pokemon: Thunder Shock VIZ Video VHS Edition (2006) Pikachu vs. Raichu
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book

Categories

Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Grand Central Publishing | Graphic Novels | Hachette Book Group | Softcover Books