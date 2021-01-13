Method Man Graphic Novel (2008) [9235]

View larger $59.99 $45.90 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 210113-84264-1

ISBN-10: 100446699721

ISBN-13: 9780446699723

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy

Studio: Grand Central Publishing | Hachette Book Group

Item Release Date: July 23, 2008

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An ancient evil of unfathomable power plots the unspeakable–the destruction of the mortal realm and beyond. Man’s only hope lies in Peerless Poe, a hard-luck private eye with a taste for booze and a magnetic attraction to danger. A former member of the clandestine Order of the Sacred Method, Poe must forge an uneasy alliance with those who exploited him against enemy bent on global annihilation. This unholy threat wears a woman’s face and wields dark energies capable of destroying normal men. But Poe hasn’t been normal in years. The Order saw to that. Poe is scarred. Poe is transformed. Poe is . . . Method Man.

Specifications

Pages: 96

Size: 6 x 0.25 x 9 in



Authors: David Atchison | Method Man | Sanford Greene

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Grand Central Publishing | Graphic Novels | Hachette Book Group | Softcover Books