Rare – The Lord of the Rings Warriors and Battle Beasts – Ringwraith On Rearing Horse Action Figure Limited Edition [Play Along Toys]

$39.65

$27.95


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180112-69484-1
UPC: 687203480121
Part No: 48000
Weight: 1.06 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy
Studio: New Line Cinema
Original U.S. Release: December 19, 2001
Rating: PG-13
Details

The Ringwraith figure is new and still sealed in it’s original package. There are slight signs of wear from years of storage. The image of the figure outside of the packaging is a stock photo for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item for sale.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, a meek Hobbit from the Shire (Elijah Wood) and eight companions (including Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom and Sean Bean) set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron (Sala Baker).

Specifications

  • Size: 7.9 x 7.4 x 2.6 in

Cast: Alan Howard | Billy Boyd | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Elijah Wood | Ian Holm | Ian McKellen | Marton Csokas | Noel Appleby | Orlando Bloom | Sala Baker | Sean Astin | Sean Bean
Directors: Peter Jackson
Subject: Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Authors: J.R.R. Tolkien

