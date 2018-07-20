Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)

Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
View larger
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)
Iron Man 18.25 x 27 inch Mini Poster San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Convention Exclusive (2008)

$5.99

$3.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180720-74195-1
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Iron Man | Jeff Bridges | Robert Downey Jr  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 2, 2008
Rating: TV-14
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The item is in very good condition with small creases and bends. There are a few corner dings and slight edge wear.

Specifications

  • Size: 18.25 x 27 in

Cast: Bill Smitrovich | Clark Gregg | Faran Tahir | Gwyneth Paltrow | Jeff Bridges | Jon Favreau | Leslie Bibb | Paul Bettany | Peter Billingsley | Robert Downey Jr | Sayed Badreya | Shaun Toub | Terrence Howard
Directors: Jon Favreau
Project Name: Iron Man (2008)

Related Items

The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
Plan 9 From Outer Space Original Soundtrack
Alien Creature Feature Adult Apparel
The Illustrated Man Blu-ray
Gravitar Blast Off Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bruce Lee Dragon Snapshots Short Sleeve Apparel
Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set
Gravitar Blast Off Short Sleeve Apparel
Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *