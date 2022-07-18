Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition

Waxwork Records is proud to present the LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq.

Lovecraft Country is an American horror drama television series based on and serving as a continuation of the 2016 novel of the same name. The series follows a young black man who travels across the segregated United States in the 1950’s in search of his missing father, learning of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H.P. Lovecraft based the location of many of his fictional tales.. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome the racist horrors of Jim Crow era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback novel.

Showrunner Misha Green asked composers Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq to capture a sound she coined ‘gothic R&B,’ which the pair flawlessly produced, combining influences from J Dilla, 1960’s string work, & 18th century classical. Karpman describes the score as “the Twilight Zone meets Raphael Saadiq.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Karpman and Saadiq faced many challenges creating the score, but agree that ultimately, they wouldn’t have gotten the extraordinary sound they achieved had they undergone the traditional recording process. To achieve the full orchestra sound the creators wanted during the height of the pandemic, each member of the orchestra had to learn how to use pro-tools in order to record themselves while isolating in their own homes all over the world. To ensure the best sound quality, everything was close-miked, giving the score period authenticity by using the same techniques composers like Bernard Hermann (Psycho, Taxi Driver)l & Jerry Goldsmith (Planet of the Apes) would have used in the 1950’s and 60’s. Additionally, the musicians had no conductor, so Karpman relied heavily on music notation to achieve ‘aleatoric music’ or ‘chance music,’ which is usually attained directly from conductor cues.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq as a deluxe and expansive triple album set. Pressed across three 180 gram colored vinyl records and housed in a heavyweight triple gatefold jacket featuring matte satin coating and artwork by Ngabo D. Cesar (El’Cesart) and Sam Gilbey.

Special Features

The Complete Soundtrack by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq

180 Gram 3xLP Colored Vinyl

Fully Illustrated Sleeves by Ngabo D. Cesar (El'Cesart) and Sam Gilbey

Heavyweight Triple Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Playlists

Side A

Ardham

Atticus Returns

Sundown Town

Hiding In A Shack

Shoggoth Attack

Secret Passageway

Not Atticus

Leti Bought A House

Paddy Wagon Talk

Side B

Voices In The Basement

Goat Blood

Pipe Burst

Chat With The Captain

Mama Named A Comet

Museum Break-In

Writing On The Wall

The Vault

Leti Walks The Plank

Side C

The Pendulum

Elevator Discovered

Tic Is The Key

Mummy Found

Mummy Transforms

Flooded

Underwater

Cutting Ruby Out

Dead Butterflies

Hillary Skips The Potion

Side D

Never A True Believer

Truck Of Nurses

Taking Ji-ah To Atticus

Empty Sex

Atticus Loses Virginity

Demon Lady Journey

Tic Fumes

Portal Opens

Robots Grab Hippolyta

Side E

War Training

Celestial Hippolyta

Tic Shuts Down The Portal

Haunting Taunting

Family History

Shoggoth Saves Tic

Multiverse Machine

Greenwood

Montrose Remembers The Bloodshed

Side F

Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire

Dee's Transformation

Bridge Fight

Mortal Immortal

Magic Is Ours Nows

Full Circle

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl

