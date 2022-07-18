Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition

Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
View larger
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
$61.49
$54.90
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220718-102142-1
UPC: 728028508963
Part No: WW131
Weight: 3.7 lbs
Condition: New

Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition

Waxwork Records is proud to present the LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq.

Lovecraft Country is an American horror drama television series based on and serving as a continuation of the 2016 novel of the same name. The series follows a young black man who travels across the segregated United States in the 1950’s in search of his missing father, learning of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H.P. Lovecraft based the location of many of his fictional tales.. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome the racist horrors of Jim Crow era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback novel.

Showrunner Misha Green asked composers Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq to capture a sound she coined ‘gothic R&B,’ which the pair flawlessly produced, combining influences from J Dilla, 1960’s string work, & 18th century classical. Karpman describes the score as “the Twilight Zone meets Raphael Saadiq.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Karpman and Saadiq faced many challenges creating the score, but agree that ultimately, they wouldn’t have gotten the extraordinary sound they achieved had they undergone the traditional recording process. To achieve the full orchestra sound the creators wanted during the height of the pandemic, each member of the orchestra had to learn how to use pro-tools in order to record themselves while isolating in their own homes all over the world. To ensure the best sound quality, everything was close-miked, giving the score period authenticity by using the same techniques composers like Bernard Hermann (Psycho, Taxi Driver)l & Jerry Goldsmith (Planet of the Apes) would have used in the 1950’s and 60’s. Additionally, the musicians had no conductor, so Karpman relied heavily on music notation to achieve ‘aleatoric music’ or ‘chance music,’ which is usually attained directly from conductor cues.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq as a deluxe and expansive triple album set. Pressed across three 180 gram colored vinyl records and housed in a heavyweight triple gatefold jacket featuring matte satin coating and artwork by Ngabo D. Cesar (El’Cesart) and Sam Gilbey.

Special Features

  • The Complete Soundtrack by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq
  • 180 Gram 3xLP Colored Vinyl
  • Fully Illustrated Sleeves by Ngabo D. Cesar (El'Cesart) and Sam Gilbey
  • Heavyweight Triple Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Ardham
    Atticus Returns
    Sundown Town
    Hiding In A Shack
    Shoggoth Attack
    Secret Passageway
    Not Atticus
    Leti Bought A House
    Paddy Wagon Talk
  • Side B
  • Voices In The Basement
    Goat Blood
    Pipe Burst
    Chat With The Captain
    Mama Named A Comet
    Museum Break-In
    Writing On The Wall
    The Vault
    Leti Walks The Plank
  • Side C
  • The Pendulum
    Elevator Discovered
    Tic Is The Key
    Mummy Found
    Mummy Transforms
    Flooded
    Underwater
    Cutting Ruby Out
    Dead Butterflies
    Hillary Skips The Potion
  • Side D
  • Never A True Believer
    Truck Of Nurses
    Taking Ji-ah To Atticus
    Empty Sex
    Atticus Loses Virginity
    Demon Lady Journey
    Tic Fumes
    Portal Opens
    Robots Grab Hippolyta
  • Side E
  • War Training
    Celestial Hippolyta
    Tic Shuts Down The Portal
    Haunting Taunting
    Family History
    Shoggoth Saves Tic
    Multiverse Machine
    Greenwood
    Montrose Remembers The Bloodshed
  • Side F
  • Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire
    Dee's Transformation
    Bridge Fight
    Mortal Immortal
    Magic Is Ours Nows
    Full Circle

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

Lot of 3 Original Press Publicity Photos from Chinatown – Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway (1974) [PHO893]
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Special Extended DVD Edition
Johto Legends Music from Pokemon Gold & Silver 2-LP Limited Edition Vinyl Set
DeathDream Limited Edition Blu-ray DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack
Green Goblin Ultimate Spider-Man Bust Diamond Select Marvel Comics Toys (2000)
Batman Contemporary DC Comic Book Covers Bandana
Curse of the Crimson Altar – Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee
The March Hare Comic Book Issue No.1 Jan 1986 Keith Giffen Rick Bryant S07
Digital Monsters: Digimon The Movie – Special Full Length Feature VHS
Newtype The Moving Pictures Anime Magazine – USA Preview Issue (2002) RahXephon, Cowboy Bebop [E21]
VinylSKU: 220718-102142-1
UPC: 728028508963
Part No: WW131
Weight: 3.7 lbs
Condition: New