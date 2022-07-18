- Cast: Abbey Lee | Alex Collins | Aspen Mitchell | Aunjanue Ellis | Courtney B. Vance | Demetrius Grosse | Deron J. Powell | Erica Tazel | Erin Z. Young | Jada Harris | James Kyson | Jamie Chung | Jamie Neumann | Joaquina Kalukango | Jon Hudson Odom | Jonathan Majors | Jonathon Pawlowski | Jordan Patrick Smith | Jurnee Smollett | Kaelynn Harris | Lucius Baston | Mac Brandt | Maceo Smedley | Matt McVay | Michael Kenneth Williams | Michael Rose | Monique Candelaria | Prisca Kim | Regina Taylor | Rhyan Hill | Richard Jin | Sibongile Mlambo | Taylor Perymon | Wunmi Mosaku
- Project Name Lovecraft Country
- Artists Ngabo D. Cesar (El'Cesart) | Sam Gilbey
- Composers Laura Karpman | Raphael Saadiq
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Mystery
- Studios: HBO Max | Warner Bros. | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: August 16, 2020
- Rating: TV-MA
Lovecraft Country Original Television Series Soundtrack 3-LP Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
Waxwork Records is proud to present the LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq.
Lovecraft Country is an American horror drama television series based on and serving as a continuation of the 2016 novel of the same name. The series follows a young black man who travels across the segregated United States in the 1950’s in search of his missing father, learning of dark secrets plaguing a town on which famous horror writer H.P. Lovecraft based the location of many of his fictional tales.. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome the racist horrors of Jim Crow era America and terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback novel.
Showrunner Misha Green asked composers Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq to capture a sound she coined ‘gothic R&B,’ which the pair flawlessly produced, combining influences from J Dilla, 1960’s string work, & 18th century classical. Karpman describes the score as “the Twilight Zone meets Raphael Saadiq.”
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Karpman and Saadiq faced many challenges creating the score, but agree that ultimately, they wouldn’t have gotten the extraordinary sound they achieved had they undergone the traditional recording process. To achieve the full orchestra sound the creators wanted during the height of the pandemic, each member of the orchestra had to learn how to use pro-tools in order to record themselves while isolating in their own homes all over the world. To ensure the best sound quality, everything was close-miked, giving the score period authenticity by using the same techniques composers like Bernard Hermann (Psycho, Taxi Driver)l & Jerry Goldsmith (Planet of the Apes) would have used in the 1950’s and 60’s. Additionally, the musicians had no conductor, so Karpman relied heavily on music notation to achieve ‘aleatoric music’ or ‘chance music,’ which is usually attained directly from conductor cues.
Waxwork Records is thrilled to present LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Soundtrack From The HBO Original Series by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq as a deluxe and expansive triple album set. Pressed across three 180 gram colored vinyl records and housed in a heavyweight triple gatefold jacket featuring matte satin coating and artwork by Ngabo D. Cesar (El’Cesart) and Sam Gilbey.
Special Features
- The Complete Soundtrack by Laura Karpman and Raphael Saadiq
- 180 Gram 3xLP Colored Vinyl
- Fully Illustrated Sleeves by Ngabo D. Cesar (El'Cesart) and Sam Gilbey
- Heavyweight Triple Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
Playlists
- Side A
- Ardham
Atticus Returns
Sundown Town
Hiding In A Shack
Shoggoth Attack
Secret Passageway
Not Atticus
Leti Bought A House
Paddy Wagon Talk
- Side B
- Voices In The Basement
Goat Blood
Pipe Burst
Chat With The Captain
Mama Named A Comet
Museum Break-In
Writing On The Wall
The Vault
Leti Walks The Plank
- Side C
- The Pendulum
Elevator Discovered
Tic Is The Key
Mummy Found
Mummy Transforms
Flooded
Underwater
Cutting Ruby Out
Dead Butterflies
Hillary Skips The Potion
- Side D
- Never A True Believer
Truck Of Nurses
Taking Ji-ah To Atticus
Empty Sex
Atticus Loses Virginity
Demon Lady Journey
Tic Fumes
Portal Opens
Robots Grab Hippolyta
- Side E
- War Training
Celestial Hippolyta
Tic Shuts Down The Portal
Haunting Taunting
Family History
Shoggoth Saves Tic
Multiverse Machine
Greenwood
Montrose Remembers The Bloodshed
- Side F
- Tulsa, 1921: Catch The Fire
Dee's Transformation
Bridge Fight
Mortal Immortal
Magic Is Ours Nows
Full Circle
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
- People / Bands: Abbey Lee | Alex Collins | Aspen Mitchell | Aunjanue Ellis | Courtney B. Vance | Demetrius Grosse | Deron J. Powell | Erica Tazel | Erin Z. Young | Jada Harris | James Kyson | Jamie Chung | Jamie Neumann | Joaquina Kalukango | Jon Hudson Odom | Jonathan Majors | Jonathon Pawlowski | Jordan Patrick Smith | Jurnee Smollett | Kaelynn Harris | Laura Karpman | Lucius Baston | Mac Brandt | Maceo Smedley | Matt McVay | Michael Kenneth Williams | Michael Rose | Monique Candelaria | Ngabo D. Cesar (El'Cesart) | Prisca Kim | Raphael Saadiq | Regina Taylor | Rhyan Hill | Richard Jin | Sam Gilbey | Sibongile Mlambo | Taylor Perymon | Wunmi Mosaku
- Shows / Movies: Lovecraft Country
- Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Mystery
- Companies: HBO Max | Warner Bros. | Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks