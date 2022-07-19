Share Page Support Us
New York Daily News (Feb 7, 2002) Brian Leetch Salt Lake City Olympics Newspaper Cover V91

$10.05
$8.97
1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Daily News (Feb 7, 2002) Brian Leetch Salt Lake City Olympics Games of Risk, Security concerns have Olympics on edge Newspaper Cover. Sarah Hughes and her coach are on edge. Michele Kwan and Irina Slutskaya keeping a hot rivalry on Ice.

