Mannix Original Television Series Soundtrack Score Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger
$17.99
$15.97
See Options

9 in stock
CD
SKU: 210320-85823-1
UPC: 651702633623
Part No: ALEPH014
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

A private detective in three-quarter time?! Sure, if the composer is Lalo Schifrin. And the thinking for Mannix is keyed to the new and different. A waltz is new and different?! Yes, as a theme for the rugged Joe Mannix, of course it is. And you know how tempting it must have been to copy your own overwhelmingly successful Mission Impossible 5/4 and 2/4 approach. Thanks, Lalo, and what’s next? 4/4? 9/4? 9/8?! Ten to one it’s all of them.

– Bruce Geller

Considered one of the most violent television series of its era, Mannix followed the adventures of Los Angeles, California private investigator Joe Mannix (Mike Connors), who first worked for a detective agency known as Intertect, which relied heavily on computers and a large network of operatives. Beginning in the second season, Mannix opened his own agency, with police widow Peggy Fair (Gail Fisher) working for him as his secretary. Each episode featured plenty of fistfights, car chases, and shoot-outs.

The role of Peggy Fair was originally intended for Nichelle Nichols, but she was forced to withdraw due to her commitment to Star Trek: The Original Series.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 56 min
