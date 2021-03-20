Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
$25.99
$21.97
See Options

14 in stock
CD
SKU: 210320-85820-1
UPC: 651702635429
Part No: ALEPH033
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

It’s standout, kick-ass, suspense and action-oriented, but it’s also knowing, ironic and refreshingly tongue-in-cheek. Its numerous witticisms and references are a joy to behold and this CD presents, for the first time ever, the complete score in its entirely. Lalo Schifrin’s moody score is both restrained and appropriate.
– Variety

Lalo Schifrin’s score strengthens the movie’s mounting suspense.
– The Hollywood Reporter

Playlists

  • Main Title
  • The Cop
  • Harry's Ostinato
  • Magnum Force
  • Stakeout
  • The Crooks
  • Harry's New Friend
  • The Pimp
  • Rogue Gun
  • Recreation
  • Warm Enough?
  • Palancio
  • Last Dance in Sausalito
  • The Faceless Assassin
  • Potrero Hill
  • The Bullet
  • Execution Squad
  • Mailbox
  • Early Is Late
  • Briggs
  • Confrontation
  • Finale

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 51 min
Explore More...

Related Items

Total Recall 30th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-CD Special Edition
Ringu Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Collector Card Set [1248]
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition
True Blood and Philosophy: We Wanna Think Bad Things with You (2010) [193189]
Deadpool Original Soundtrack Album 2-LP, 180 gram Red/Black Starburst Vinyl
The Best of Bond. . . . James Bond – Music from the Films CD + DVD
The War of the Worlds 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
DC Comics Alan Moore’s Watchmen Number 7 First Printing (March 1987) [12208]
Mr. Robot Original Television Series Soundtrack Volume 3 2-Disc Vinyl Edition
CDSKU: 210320-85820-1
UPC: 651702635429
Part No: ALEPH033
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New