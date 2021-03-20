Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

- Cast: Clint Eastwood | David Soul | Felton Perry | Hal Holbrook | Jack Kosslyn | Kip Niven | Margaret Avery | Maurice Argent | Mitchell Ryan | Richard Devon | Robert Urich | Tim Matheson | Tony Giorgio
- Directors: Ted Post
- Project Name Magnum Force
- Composers Lalo Schifrin
- Characters 'Dirty' Harry Callahan
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: Aleph
- Original Release Date: December 25, 1973
- Product Release Date: January 29, 2007
- Rating: R
It’s standout, kick-ass, suspense and action-oriented, but it’s also knowing, ironic and refreshingly tongue-in-cheek. Its numerous witticisms and references are a joy to behold and this CD presents, for the first time ever, the complete score in its entirely. Lalo Schifrin’s moody score is both restrained and appropriate.
– Variety
Lalo Schifrin’s score strengthens the movie’s mounting suspense.
– The Hollywood Reporter
Playlists
- Main Title
- The Cop
- Harry's Ostinato
- Magnum Force
- Stakeout
- The Crooks
- Harry's New Friend
- The Pimp
- Rogue Gun
- Recreation
- Warm Enough?
- Palancio
- Last Dance in Sausalito
- The Faceless Assassin
- Potrero Hill
- The Bullet
- Execution Squad
- Mailbox
- Early Is Late
- Briggs
- Confrontation
- Finale
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 51 min
