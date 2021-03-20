Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger $25.99

It’s standout, kick-ass, suspense and action-oriented, but it’s also knowing, ironic and refreshingly tongue-in-cheek. Its numerous witticisms and references are a joy to behold and this CD presents, for the first time ever, the complete score in its entirely. Lalo Schifrin’s moody score is both restrained and appropriate.

– Variety

Lalo Schifrin’s score strengthens the movie’s mounting suspense.

– The Hollywood Reporter

Main Title

The Cop

Harry's Ostinato

Magnum Force

Stakeout

The Crooks

Harry's New Friend

The Pimp

Rogue Gun

Recreation

Warm Enough?

Palancio

Last Dance in Sausalito

The Faceless Assassin

Potrero Hill

The Bullet

Execution Squad

Mailbox

Early Is Late

Briggs

Confrontation

Finale

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 51 min

