Murderous Trance Blu-ray Edition

Murderous Trance Blu-ray Edition
$24.95
$18.70
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210309-85499-1
UPC: 760137437383
Part No: MVD4373BR
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Who Controls Your Mind?

Can a person be hypnotized to kill?

Based on the extraordinary true story, Murderous Trance follows detective Anders Olsen (Pilou Asbæk, “Game of Thrones”, Ghost in the Shell) as he investigates a case in which a bank robber shoots two bank clerks before fleeing with the money.  With the help of a hypnotist (Rade Šerbedžija, “Downton Abbey”, Mission Impossible 2), Olsen discovers a sinister mystery involving mind control and the charismatic criminal Björn Schow Nielsen (Josh Lucas, Ford v. Ferrari, The Lincoln Lawyer) who secretly befriends the investigator’s young wife, bringing the menace ever closer to the investigator while putting their lives in great danger.

Special Features

  • High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature
  • Tom Silver: Hypnotist on 'Murderous Trance' (HD, 1:46)
  • Four Featurettes on the Mystery of Hypnosis (HD, 13:17)
  • The Making of 'Murderous Trance' (HD, 14:17)
  • Interview with star Josh Lucas (HD, 3:01)
  • Interview with star Pilou Asbæk (HD, 3:44)
  • Interview with star Rade Šerbedžija (HD, 2:33)
  • Interview with star Sara Soulié (HD, 3:05)
  • Original Theatrical Trailers (HD)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 102 min
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39 : 1
  • Audio: DTS 5.1 Surround Sound / LPCM 2.0 Stereo Sound
  • Region: A / B / C
