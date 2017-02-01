DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170201-62674-1

UPC: 814456020327

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime | Exploitation | Martial Arts

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1975

Item Release Date: April 26, 2016

Rating: R

Details

Dolemite (Rudy Ray Moore), the baddest pimp in town, has just been released from prison, ready to take revenge on notorious gangster Willie Green (D’Urville Martin), who set him up on a phony drug charge and stole his club, The Total Experience. With the help of his friend Queen Bee (Lady Reed) and their band of Kung Fu fighting vixens, Dolemite takes on every “rat soup eatin’ motherfucker” in South Central.

Acclaimed comedian Rudy Ray Moore’s outrageously funny and action packed blaxploitation classic, makes its worldwide blu-ray debut, fully restored in 2k from a recently discovered 35mm negative and loaded with extras, including a new making-of documentary by Elijah Drenner and a historical commentary track from Moore’s biographer Mark Murray, featuring interviews with Moore as well as co-stars Jerry Jones, Lady Reed, John Kerry, cinematographer Nick Von Sternberg and more!

Special Features

Region free Blu-ray and DVD combo pack

All extras on both formats

Scanned and restored in 2k from a newly discovered 35mm negative

Includes two framing options: the intended 1.85:1 widescreen version and an alternate full frame ‘boom mic’ version

I, Dolemite making-of documentary

Lady Reed Uncut featurette

Locations: Then & Now featurette

Historical commentary track by Rudy Ray Moore’s biographer, Mark Jason Murray

Theatrical trailers for Dolemite and The Human Tornado

Original cover artwork by Jay Shaw

Reversible cover artwork

Specifications

Subtitles: English SDH Subtitles

Runtime: 90 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 & 1.33:1

Cast: D'Urville Martin | Jerry Jones | Lady Reed | Rudy Ray Moore

Directors: D'Urville Martin

