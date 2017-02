DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170201-62665-1

UPC: 855011004727

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Type | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Original U.S. Release: September 4, 1981

Item Release Date: March 10, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In director James Bryan’s 1981 cult classic, a group of obnoxious campers venture into the wilderness for what they assume will be a fun filled weekend. Unknown to them, a bloodthirsty maniac is hiding in the woods, watching their every move, and violently killing them, one by one, every chance he gets… Filled with low-fi gore effects and black humor, DON’T GO IN THE WOODS remains one of the quintessential regional slasher films of the early 80s, and is coming to Blu-ray for the very first time, newly restored in 2K from the 35mm Interpositive and loaded with extras.

Special Features

Commentary with Director James Bryan

Commentary with Director James Bryan, Lead Actress Mary Gail Arts and others

Commentary with The Hysteria Continues

60 minute Cast & Crew Featurette

30 minute Autograph Signing Party Featurette

TV Promo Compilation

Theatrical Trailer

Production Still Gallery

Press & Art Gallery

Script Gallery

Widescreen Presentation

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Runtime: 82 minutes

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Number of Discs: 2

Region: All Regions

Language: English

Cast: Amy Martell | Angie Brown | David Barth | Jack McClelland | James P. Hayden | Ken Carter | Larry Roupe | Laura Trefts | Mary Gail Artz | Tom Drury

Directors: James Bryan

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome