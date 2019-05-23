Army of Darkness 3-Disc Collector’s Blu-ray Edition

$34.99
Original U.S. Release: February 19, 1993
Item Release Date: October 27, 2015
Rating: R
Details
Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, the ancient “Necronomicon” – the Book of the Dead – unleashes unspeakable evil upon mankind in director Sam Raimi’s (Darkman, Drag Me to Hell) outrageously hilarious third chapter in his Evil Dead Trilogy.
Back to do battle with the hideous “Deadites,” Bruce Campbell returns to the role of Ash, the handsome, shotgun-toting, chainsaw-armed department store clerk from S-Mart’s housewares division. Demonic forces time warp him – and his ’73 Oldsmobile – into England’s Dark Ages, where he romances a beauty (Embeth Davidtz, The Amazing Spider-Man) and faces legions of the undead. Can Ash save the living from the evil dead, rescue his girlfriend, and get back to his own time?
Special Features
- Disc One (Theatrical Version)
- NEW Medieval Times: The Making Of "Army Of Darkness" Featuring Interviews With Cast & Crew
Original Ending
Original Opening With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell
Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Home Video Promo
- Disc Two (Director's Cut)
- Audio Commentary With Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell And Co-Writer Ivan Raimi
NEW Additional Behind-The-Scenes Footage From KNB Effects
Vintage Creating The Deadites Featurette
Vintage "Making Of" Featurette
Extended Interview Clips With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell And Robert Tapert
- Disc Three (International Cut)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The International Inter-positive
Television Version With Additional Footage (Standard Definition)
Theatrical Trailer
NEW Still Galleries With Rare Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Production Designer Anthony Tremblay, Visual Effects Supervisor William Mesa And Special Make-Up Effects Artists Tony Gardner And KNB EFX, Inc. (Over 200 Stills)
NEW Still Gallery Of Props And Rare Photos From The Collection Of Super Fan Dennis Carter Jr.
NEW Storyboards For Deleted Or Alternate Scenes
Vintage The Men Behind The Army Featurette
Specifications
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 81 / 96 / 88 / 90
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Bridget Fonda | Bruce Campbell | Deke Anderson | Embeth Davidtz | Ian Abercrombie | Marcus Gilbert | Michael Earl Reid | Patricia Tallman | Richard Grove | Ted Raimi | Timothy Patrick Quill
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Army of Darkness
