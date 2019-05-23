Share Page Support Us
Drag Me To Hell Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Details

Christine Brown (Alison Lohman, Officer Downe) is on her way to having it all: a devoted boyfriend (Justin Long, Jeepers Creepers), a hard-earned job promotion, and a bright future. But when she has to make a tough decision that evicts an elderly woman from her house, Christine becomes the victim of an evil curse. Now she has only three days to dissuade a dark spirit from stealing her soul before she is dragged to hell for an eternity of unthinkable torment. Director Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead Trilogy, Darkman) returns to the horror genre with a vengeance in the film that critics rave is “the most crazy, fun and terrifying horror movie in years.”

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • NEW HD Master Of The Theatrical Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate
    Production Diaries - With Behind-the-scenes Footage And Interviews With Co-writer/director Sam Raimi, Actors Allison Lohman, Justin Long, David Paymer, Dileep Rao, Lorna Raver, Special Effects Guru Greg Nicotero, Director Of Photography Peter Deming, And More (35 Minutes)
    Vintage Interviews With Director Sam Raimi And Actors Alison Lohman And Justin Long (33 Minutes)
    TV Spots
    Theatrical Trailer
  • Disc Two
  • NEW HD Master Of The Unrated Cut Taken From The 2K Digital Intermediate
    NEW To Hell And Back – An Interview With Actress Alison Lohman (12 Minutes)
    NEW Curses! – An Interview With Actress Lorna Raver (16 Minutes)
    NEW Hitting All The Right Notes – An Interview With Composer Christopher Young (17 Minutes)
    Still Gallery

Specifications

  • Runtime: 99
  • Region: A
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adriana Barraza | Alison Lohman | Chelcie Ross | David Paymer | Dileep Rao | Justin Long | Lorna Raver | Reggie Lee
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Drag Me to Hell

