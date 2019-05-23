Share Page Support Us
Angry Red Planet Blu-ray Edition

Angry Red Planet Blu-ray Edition
Details

With Martians like the leggy and very hairy “batratspidercrab,” plus flesh-eating plants and a rolling amoeba with rotating eyes, you’ll think twice before jumping into a spaceship – no matter where it’s headed.

When an Earth rocket lands on Mars, the crew finds the planet not entirely dead. As these well-armed scientists begin to explore, they are attacked by unbelievably horrific and demented creatures at every turn. Battling for their lives, the survivors make it back to their ship only to discover intelligent life – and a warning they’ll never forget!

Special Features

  • NEW HD Transfer Taken From The Interpositive
  • Still Gallery
  • Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 82
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: A
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Gerald Mohr | Les Tremayne | Nora Hayden
Directors: Ib Melchior
Project Name: Angry Red Planet

