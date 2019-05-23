Angry Red Planet Blu-ray Edition

View larger $27.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190523-77887-1

UPC: 826663176063

Part No: SF17606

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Science Fiction

Studio: MGM | Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: November 23, 1959

Item Release Date: June 27, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

With Martians like the leggy and very hairy “batratspidercrab,” plus flesh-eating plants and a rolling amoeba with rotating eyes, you’ll think twice before jumping into a spaceship – no matter where it’s headed.

When an Earth rocket lands on Mars, the crew finds the planet not entirely dead. As these well-armed scientists begin to explore, they are attacked by unbelievably horrific and demented creatures at every turn. Battling for their lives, the survivors make it back to their ship only to discover intelligent life – and a warning they’ll never forget!

Special Features

NEW HD Transfer Taken From The Interpositive

Still Gallery

Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 82

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Gerald Mohr | Les Tremayne | Nora Hayden

Directors: Ib Melchior

Project Name: Angry Red Planet

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | MGM | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Shout Factory | Throwback Space