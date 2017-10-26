Repo Man Criterion Collection Director Approved Blu-ray

$39.98
Details
A quintessential cult film of the 1980s, Alex Cox’s singular sci-fi comedy stars the always captivating Harry Dean Stanton (Paris, Texas) as a weathered repo man in desolate downtown Los Angeles, and Emilio Estevez (The Breakfast Club) as the nihilistic middle-class punk he takes under his wing. The job becomes more than either of them bargained for when they get involved in reclaiming a mysterious—and otherworldly—Chevy Malibu with a hefty reward attached to it. Featuring the ultimate early-eighties L.A. punk soundtrack, this grungily hilarious odyssey is a politically trenchant take on President Reagan’s domestic and foreign policy.
Special Features
- New high-definition digital restoration, approved by director Alex Cox
- Audio commentary featuring Cox and other cast
- Interviews with Cox, Richardson, and Zamora and more cast
- Deleted scenes
- The complete "cleaned-up" television version of the film, prepared by Cox
- Trailers
- A 1987 interview with real-life repo man Mark Lewis
- PLUS: A booklet featuring an essay by critic Sam McPheeters
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: Monaural
- Runtime: 92
Cast: Emilio Estevez | Harry Dean Stanton | Olivia Barash | Sy Richardson | Tom Finnegan | Tracey Walter | Vonetta McGee
Directors: Alex Cox
