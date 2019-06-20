Share Page Support Us
Life Wish by Jill Ireland 1st Edition Hardcover (1987)

$15.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190620-78226-1
ISBN-10: 0316109266
ISBN-13: 978-0316109260
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Jill Ireland  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: Little Brown
Item Release Date: January 30, 1987
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Life Wish by Jill Ireland 1st Edition Hardcover (1987).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. Backside of dustcover has a large tear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.4 x 5.9 x 1.2 in
  • Language: English
  • Pages: 294


Authors: Jill Ireland

