Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording 2-Disc CD Set

$16.99
$7.97
UPC: 02521817912
Part No: FCD90017912
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | History | Musical
Original U.S. Release: September 19, 1984
Item Release Date: January 13, 1985
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Featured is the two-CD set of music from the 1984 film Amadeus, the film directed by Milos Forman and starring F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge, Simon Callow, Roy Dotrice, Christine Ebersole and Jeffrey Jones.
The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear and a few cracks in the jewel case. The original liner notes are intact and included.
Special Features
- Hard box enclosure
- Multi-page full-color 12 x 12 inch booklet
- 3 CD Boxed Set
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Symphony No. 25 In G Minor, (1st Movement) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Stabat Mater; Quando Corpus Morietur And Amen by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Bubak And Hungaricus by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Serenade For Winds, (3rd Movment) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- The Abduction From The Seraglio, (Turkish...) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- The Abduction From The Seraglio (Chorus Of...) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Caro Mio Bene by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Mass In C Minor by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Concerto For Flute And Harp, (2nd Movement) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Concerto For Two Pianos, (3rd Movement) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Disc 2
- Piano Concerto In E Flat, (3rd Movement) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- The Marriage Of Figaro, Act III, Ecco La Marcia by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- The Marriage Of Figaro, Act IV, Ah Tutti Contenti by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Don Giovanni, Act 2 by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Zaide Aria, Ruhe Sanft by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Requiem K, 626: Introitus (Orchestral Introduction) by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Requiem K, 626: Dies Irae by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Requiem K, 626: Rex Tremendae Majestatis by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Requiem K, 626: Confutatis by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Requiem K, 626: Lacrymosa by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Piano Concerto in D Minor, K 466; 2nd Movement by: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Specifications
- Runtime: 160
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Charles Kay | Christine Ebersole | Elizabeth Berridge | F. Murray Abraham | Jeffrey Jones | Kenneth McMillan | Kenny Baker | Roy Dotrice | Simon Callow | Tom Hulce
Directors: Milos Forman
Project Name: Amadeus
Contributors: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Related Items
Categories
Biography | CD | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Musical | Website Only Listing