Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording 2-Disc CD Set

CD SKU: 180508-73008-1

UPC: 02521817912

Part No: FCD90017912

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Biography | Drama | History | Musical

Original U.S. Release: September 19, 1984

Item Release Date: January 13, 1985

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the two-CD set of music from the 1984 film Amadeus, the film directed by Milos Forman and starring F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge, Simon Callow, Roy Dotrice, Christine Ebersole and Jeffrey Jones.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear and a few cracks in the jewel case. The original liner notes are intact and included.

Special Features

Hard box enclosure

Multi-page full-color 12 x 12 inch booklet

3 CD Boxed Set

Playlists

Specifications

Runtime: 160

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Charles Kay | Christine Ebersole | Elizabeth Berridge | F. Murray Abraham | Jeffrey Jones | Kenneth McMillan | Kenny Baker | Roy Dotrice | Simon Callow | Tom Hulce

Directors: Milos Forman

Project Name: Amadeus

Contributors: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Related Items

Categories

Biography | CD | Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Musical | Website Only Listing