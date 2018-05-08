Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording 2-Disc CD Set

Twitter
$16.99

$7.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180508-73008-1
UPC: 02521817912
Part No: FCD90017912
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Drama | History | Musical
Original U.S. Release: September 19, 1984
Item Release Date: January 13, 1985
Rating: R
Details

Featured is the two-CD set of music from the 1984 film Amadeus, the film directed by Milos Forman and starring F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Elizabeth Berridge, Simon Callow, Roy Dotrice, Christine Ebersole and Jeffrey Jones.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear and a few cracks in the jewel case. The original liner notes are intact and included.

Special Features

  • Hard box enclosure
  • Multi-page full-color 12 x 12 inch booklet
  • 3 CD Boxed Set

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 160
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Charles Kay | Christine Ebersole | Elizabeth Berridge | F. Murray Abraham | Jeffrey Jones | Kenneth McMillan | Kenny Baker | Roy Dotrice | Simon Callow | Tom Hulce
Directors: Milos Forman
Project Name: Amadeus
Contributors: Academy of St. Martin in the Fields | Neville Marriner | Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

