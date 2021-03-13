Batman Forever Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Chris O'Donnell | Debi Mazar | Dennis Paladino | Drew Barrymore | Elizabeth Sanders | Greg Lauren | Jessica Tuck | Jim Carrey | Joe Grifasi | Jon Favreau | Kimberly Scott | Michael Gough | Michael Paul Chan | Nicole Kidman | Pat Hingle | Philip Moon | Rene Auberjonois | Tommy Lee Jones | Val Kilmer
The soundtrack to the 1995 film, Batman Forever, available exclusively 3000 limited units of purple + green vinyl double LPs. Starring Val Kilmer as Batman, this film follows as he tries to stop Two-Face and the Riddler as they try to gain control over Gotham City by learning Batman’s identity. With a soundtrack featuring additions from U2, PJ Harvey, Seal, Massive Attack and Nick Cave, among many more.
- Available for the first time on vinyl
- Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me by: U2
- One Time Too Many by: PJ Harvey
- Where Are You Now? by: Brandy
- Kiss from a Rose by: Seal
- The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game by: Massive Attack | Tracey Thorn
- Nobody Lives Without Love by: Eddi Reader
- Tell Me Now by: Mazzy Star
- Smash It Up by: The Offspring
- There Is a Light by: Nick Cave
- The Riddler by: Method Man
- The Passenger by: Michael Hutchence
- Crossing the River by: The Devlins
- 8 by: Sunny Day Real Estate
- Bad Days by: The Flaming Lips
- Number of Discs: 2
