John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Limited Edition Green Purple Galaxy Vinyl with Slipmat

View larger $78.37

$69.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 171028-67972-1

UPC: 843563123904

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New



John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, Carpenter has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of it’s most influential musicians. The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York, and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016. Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 collects 13 classic themes from Carpenter’s illustrious career together on one volume for the first time. Each theme has been newly recorded with the same collaborators that Carpenter worked with on his hit Lost Themes studio albums: his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies. Anthology is a near-comprehensive survey of John Carpenter’s greatest themes, from his very first movie, the no-budget sci-fi film Dark Star, to 1998’s supernatural Western, Vampires. Those sit alongside the driving, Led Zeppelin-influenced Assault on Precinct 13 theme, Halloween’s iconic 5/4 piano riff, and the eerie synth work of The Fog. Carpenter and his band also cover Ennio Morricone’s bleak, minimalist theme for The Thing.

NOTE: The green purple galaxy patterning on each disc is unique. Your disc will not exactly match the pattern in listing image.

Special Features

John Carpenter Anthology 12 inch LP on exclusive green purple galaxy vinyl

Black John Carpenter Anthology vinyl slipmat

Limited pressing of 1,000 copies

Includes code for digital download

Playlists

Related Items