John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 Limited Edition Green Purple Galaxy Vinyl with Slipmat

- Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Alexandra Paul | Austin Stoker | Brian Narelle | Carter Wong | Charles Martin Smith | Dan O'Bannon | Daniel Baldwin | Darwin Joston | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | Donald Pleasence | Dre Pahich | Ernest Borgnine | Hal Holbrook | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | James Hong | James Woods | Jameson Parker | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | Jason Robards III | Jeff Bridges | Jeff Imada | John Houseman | John Stockwell | Julie Carmen | Jürgen Prochnow | Karen Allen | Kate Burton | Keith David | Keith Gordon | Kelly Preston | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Laurie Zimmer | Lee Van Cleef | Lisa Blount | Meg Foster | Nancy Kyes | Peter Kwong | Richard Dysart | Richard Jaeckel | Roddy Piper | Sam Neill | Sheryl Lee | Sy Richardson | T.K. Carter | Ted White | Tom Atkins | Tony Moran | Victor Wong | Wilford Brimley
- Directors: John Carpenter
- Composers Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | John Carpenter
- Contributors Ben Lee | Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | Ennio Morricone | Jack Nitzsche | John Carpenter | John Konesky | John Spiker | Scott Seiver
- Filmography Assault On Precinct 13 | Big Trouble in Little China | Christine | Dark Star | Escape from New York | Halloween | In the Mouth of Madness | Prince of Darkness | The Fog | The Thing | They Live | Vampires
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: CD | Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monsters | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
- Studios: Sacred Bones
- Product Release Date: October 20, 2017
- Rating: R
- More: John Carpenter
John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, Carpenter has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of it’s most influential musicians. The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York, and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016. Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 collects 13 classic themes from Carpenter’s illustrious career together on one volume for the first time. Each theme has been newly recorded with the same collaborators that Carpenter worked with on his hit Lost Themes studio albums: his son, Cody Carpenter, and godson, Daniel Davies. Anthology is a near-comprehensive survey of John Carpenter’s greatest themes, from his very first movie, the no-budget sci-fi film Dark Star, to 1998’s supernatural Western, Vampires. Those sit alongside the driving, Led Zeppelin-influenced Assault on Precinct 13 theme, Halloween’s iconic 5/4 piano riff, and the eerie synth work of The Fog. Carpenter and his band also cover Ennio Morricone’s bleak, minimalist theme for The Thing.
NOTE: The green purple galaxy patterning on each disc is unique. Your disc will not exactly match the pattern in listing image.
Special Features
- John Carpenter Anthology 12 inch LP on exclusive green purple galaxy vinyl
- Black John Carpenter Anthology vinyl slipmat
- Limited pressing of 1,000 copies
- Includes code for digital download
Playlists
- Side A
- In the Mouth of Madness by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter | John Konesky | John Spiker | Scott Seiver
5:17
- Assault on Precinct 13 by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
2:55
- The Fog by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
3:03
- Prince of Darkness by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
3:13
- Santiago (Vampires) by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
2:42
- Escape from New York by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
3:32
- Side B
- Halloween by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
2:57
- Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China) by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
3:50
- They Live by: Ben Lee | Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
3:07
- The Thing by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | Ennio Morricone | John Carpenter
3:37
- Starman by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | Jack Nitzsche | John Carpenter
2:34
- Dark Star by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
1:26
- Christine by: Cody Carpenter | Daniel Davies | John Carpenter
4:15
- People / Bands: Adrienne Barbeau | Alexandra Paul | Austin Stoker | Ben Lee | Brian Narelle | Carter Wong | Charles Martin Smith | Cody Carpenter | Dan O'Bannon | Daniel Baldwin | Daniel Davies | Darwin Joston | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | Donald Pleasence | Dre Pahich | Ennio Morricone | Ernest Borgnine | Hal Holbrook | Harry Dean Stanton | Isaac Hayes | Jack Nitzsche | James Hong | James Woods | Jameson Parker | Jamie Lee Curtis | Janet Leigh | Jason Robards III | Jeff Bridges | Jeff Imada | John Carpenter | John Houseman | John Konesky | John Spiker | John Stockwell | Julie Carmen | Jürgen Prochnow | Karen Allen | Kate Burton | Keith David | Keith Gordon | Kelly Preston | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Laurie Zimmer | Lee Van Cleef | Lisa Blount | Meg Foster | Nancy Kyes | Peter Kwong | Richard Dysart | Richard Jaeckel | Roddy Piper | Sam Neill | Scott Seiver | Sheryl Lee | Sy Richardson | T.K. Carter | Ted White | Tom Atkins | Tony Moran | Victor Wong | Wilford Brimley
- Shows / Movies: Assault On Precinct 13 | Big Trouble in Little China | Christine | Dark Star | Escape from New York | Halloween | In the Mouth of Madness | Prince of Darkness | Starman | The Fog | The Thing | They Live | Vampires
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monsters | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
- Companies: Sacred Bones
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks