Dazed and Confused Original Soundtrack Album Music CD
$12.98

$7.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180119-69804-1
UPC: 075992453325
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 1993
Rating: R
Richard Linklater’s cult comedy Dazed and Confused centers on the adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May of 1976. The Dazed and Confused soundtrack album was certified double platinum by the RIAA in 1997.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Goldberg | Anthony Rapp | Cole Hauser | Jason London | Joey Lauren Adams | Matthew McConaughey | Milla Jovovich | Rory Cochrane | Shawn Andrews | Wiley Wiggins
Directors: Richard Linklater
Project Name: Dazed and Confused
Contributors: Alice Cooper | Black Oak Arkansas | Black Sabbath | Deep Purple | Foghat | KISS | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Nazareth | Rick Derringer | Ted Nugent | The Runaways | The Sweet | War | ZZ Top

