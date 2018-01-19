Dazed and Confused Original Soundtrack Album Music CD

$12.98
Details
Richard Linklater’s cult comedy Dazed and Confused centers on the adventures of high school and junior high students on the last day of school in May of 1976. The Dazed and Confused soundtrack album was certified double platinum by the RIAA in 1997.
Playlists
- Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo by: Rick Derringer
3:44
- Slow Ride by: Foghat
3:58
- School's Out by: Alice Cooper
3:29
- Jim Dandy by: Black Oak Arkansas
2:42
- Tush by: ZZ Top
2:17
- Love Hurts by: Nazareth
3:53
- Stranglehold by: Ted Nugent
8:24
- Cherry Bomb by: The Runaways
2:19
- Fox On The Run by: The Sweet
3:26
- Low Rider by: War
3:13
- Tuesday's Gone by: Lynyrd Skynyrd
7:32
- Highway Star by: Deep Purple
6:08
- Rock And Roll All Night by: KISS
2:57
- Paranoid by: Black Sabbath
2:47
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Adam Goldberg | Anthony Rapp | Cole Hauser | Jason London | Joey Lauren Adams | Matthew McConaughey | Milla Jovovich | Rory Cochrane | Shawn Andrews | Wiley Wiggins
Directors: Richard Linklater
Project Name: Dazed and Confused
Contributors: Alice Cooper | Black Oak Arkansas | Black Sabbath | Deep Purple | Foghat | KISS | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Nazareth | Rick Derringer | Ted Nugent | The Runaways | The Sweet | War | ZZ Top
