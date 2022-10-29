What a Woman! (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne [F25]

- Cast: Alan Dinehart | Ann Savage | Brian Aherne | Douglas Wood | Edward Fielding | Grady Sutton | Norma Varden | Rosalind Russell | Willard Parker
- Directors: Irving Cummings
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Romance
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: December 8, 1943
- Rating: approved
What a Woman! (1943) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Rosalind Russell, Brian Aherne.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Dinehart | Ann Savage | Brian Aherne | Douglas Wood | Edward Fielding | Grady Sutton | Irving Cummings | Norma Varden | Rosalind Russell | Willard Parker
- Shows / Movies: What a Woman!
- Genres: Comedy | Romance
- Companies: Columbia Pictures
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads