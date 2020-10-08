Share Page Support Us
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
View larger
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$38.99

$36.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201008-82231-1
UPC: 5053760041115
Part No: DW115
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Death Waltz
Original U.S. Release: October 21, 1988
Item Release Date: August 9, 2018
Rating: R
Details

To celebrate 40 years of the Halloween franchise Death Waltz Recording Company are thrilled to bring you a newly remastered version of the score to Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers on vinyl for the first time in 30 years. Mastered in 2018 by Alan Howarth. This score marked the first time Howarth was working solo within the Halloween franchise and he takes the blueprint Carpenter and himself created but weaves new themes for both Jamie and Michael within the familiar framework of the 5/4 theme timing.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180g Orange vinyl & housed inside a 425gsm gatefold jacket
  • Featuring original artwork by Gary Pullin
  • Liner notes by J. Blake Fichera

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Danielle Harris | Donald Pleasence | Ellie Cornell
Directors: Dwight H. Little
Composers: Alan Howarth
Project Name: Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

