Ingagi (Gorilla) – Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture Volume 8 Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.95 $23.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 201223-84039-1

UPC: 738329252519

Part No: K25251

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: March 15, 1930

Item Release Date: January 5, 2021

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The exploitation cinema had its share of scandalous films, but none is so mired in controversy as the bizarre pseudo-documentary Ingagi. Purporting to be an ethnographic journey into the wilds of Africa, it combines authentic footage purloined from other films, with outrageous scenes staged for the camera in Los Angeles. Among the hoaxes perpetrated are the discovery of the “tortadillo,” a heretofore unknown species of animal, and the exposure of an indigenous cult that worships (and sacrifices its women to) gorillas—a particularly racist concept that would resurface in films for years, most notably as the dramatic springboard for King Kong. After spawning a whole sub-genre of exotic shockumentaries (e.g. Forbidden Adventure, Karamoja), the originator faded into obscurity, mired in lawsuits and cursed by the notoriety of its title (the Kinyarwanda word for “gorilla”). Ingagi has not been commercially distributed for at least 50 years, and this 4K restoration, from materials preserved by the Library of Congress, marks the film’s home video premiere.

Special Features

Audio commentary by film historian Kelly Robinson

Audio commentary by series curator Bret Wood

About the restoration

Trailer gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 82 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Arthur Clayton | Charles Gemora | Daniel Swayne | Louis Nizor | Mel Koontz | Sir Hubert Winstead

Directors: William Campbell

Project Name: Ingagi

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV