Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ingagi (Gorilla) – Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture Volume 8 Blu-ray Edition

Ingagi (Gorilla) – Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age of the Exploitation Picture Volume 8 Blu-ray Edition
View larger

$29.95

$23.70


5 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201223-84039-1
UPC: 738329252519
Part No: K25251
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 15, 1930
Item Release Date: January 5, 2021
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The exploitation cinema had its share of scandalous films, but none is so mired in controversy as the bizarre pseudo-documentary Ingagi. Purporting to be an ethnographic journey into the wilds of Africa, it combines authentic footage purloined from other films, with outrageous scenes staged for the camera in Los Angeles. Among the hoaxes perpetrated are the discovery of the “tortadillo,” a heretofore unknown species of animal, and the exposure of an indigenous cult that worships (and sacrifices its women to) gorillas—a particularly racist concept that would resurface in films for years, most notably as the dramatic springboard for King Kong. After spawning a whole sub-genre of exotic shockumentaries (e.g. Forbidden Adventure, Karamoja), the originator faded into obscurity, mired in lawsuits and cursed by the notoriety of its title (the Kinyarwanda word for “gorilla”). Ingagi has not been commercially distributed for at least 50 years, and this 4K restoration, from materials preserved by the Library of Congress, marks the film’s home video premiere.

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by film historian Kelly Robinson
  • Audio commentary by series curator Bret Wood
  • About the restoration
  • Trailer gallery

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 82 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Arthur Clayton | Charles Gemora | Daniel Swayne | Louis Nizor | Mel Koontz | Sir Hubert Winstead
Directors: William Campbell
Project Name: Ingagi

Related Items

Blade Runner Music Composed by Vangelis 25th Anniversary
Monsters Collage Mash-Up 36 x 24 inch Poster
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019) [A81]
Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Caddyshack 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 11 with Planet of the Apes Poster Insert (June 14, 1972)
John Carpenter’s The Thing Drew Struzan painted 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition
Nowhere to Run Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV