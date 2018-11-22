$13.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Item Release Date: May 1, 1988
Details
Inside Kung Fu: Jackie Chan His Greatest Hits Magazine Special Collector’s Issue (May 1988) 189149.
The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 86
Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine
Subject: Jackie Chan
