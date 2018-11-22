Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer 16 x 21 inch Double-sided Poster [189147]

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster SKU: 181122-76954-1

Weight: 1.12 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Philip Michael Thomas items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Television | Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming | Music

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer Double-sided 16 x 21 inch Poster.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 16.25 x 21 in



Subject: Donna Summer | Philip Michael Thomas

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Television | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Original