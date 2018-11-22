Share Page Support Us
Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer 16 x 21 inch Double-sided Poster [189147]

View larger
$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 181122-76954-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer Double-sided 16 x 21 inch Poster.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 16.25 x 21 in


Subject: Donna Summer | Philip Michael Thomas

