Grindhouse Planet of Terror Needle Prick 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Studio: Dimension Films

Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2007

Rating: R

In Robert Rodriguez’ Grindhouse homage Planet of Terror, an experimental bio-weapon is released, turning thousands of people into zombie-like creatures. It’s up to a rag-tag group of survivors to stop the infected and the rogue military faction behind its release.

Cast: Bruce Willis | Freddy Rodriguez | Jeff Fahey | Josh Brolin | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Marley Shelton | Michael Biehn | Naveen Andrews | Rebel Rodriguez | Rose McGowan

Directors: Robert Rodriguez

Project Name: Planet Terror

