Grindhouse Planet of Terror Needle Prick 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$12.98
$9.98
Part No: ST4579-R
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Dimension Films
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 2007
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In Robert Rodriguez’ Grindhouse homage Planet of Terror, an experimental bio-weapon is released, turning thousands of people into zombie-like creatures. It’s up to a rag-tag group of survivors to stop the infected and the rogue military faction behind its release.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Bruce Willis | Freddy Rodriguez | Jeff Fahey | Josh Brolin | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Marley Shelton | Michael Biehn | Naveen Andrews | Rebel Rodriguez | Rose McGowan
Directors: Robert Rodriguez
Project Name: Planet Terror
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Dimension Films | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films