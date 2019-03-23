Share Page Support Us
Red Spike Number 3 (July 2011) Image Comics

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Image Comics
Details

Red Spike Number 3 (July 2011) Image Comics.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Artists: Ifansyan Noor | Jeff Chan | Mark Texeira | Salvador Navarro

