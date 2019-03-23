View larger $3.99 $2.60 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





comic SKU: 190323-77631-1

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: Image Comics

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Red Spike Number 3 (July 2011) Image Comics.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Artists: Ifansyan Noor | Jeff Chan | Mark Texeira | Salvador Navarro

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Image Comics | Science Fiction