The Walking Dead Original Television Soundtrack Limited 2LP Green Marble Vinyl Edition
$56.99

$43.70


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201128-83411-1
UPC: 780163503326
Part No: ORC LP3503326
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: August 12, 2017
Rating: TV-MA
This special limited edition vinyl set is the first ever release of the score to the global television hit AMC series The Walking Dead, by EMMY-Winning Composer Bear McCreary. The set features a ton of collector materials for fans of the show.

  • First time ever vinyl release of the highly anticipated score to the global hit AMC series by Emmy Award-Winning Composer Bear McCreary
  • Co-Release with Sparks & Shadows
  • Double LP Gatefold 140g Green Marble Vinyl
  • Full Color Printed Sleeves and Gatefold Present a Gallery of Key Art from the First 7 Seasons of the Series
  • Includes Fold-Out 12×24 inch 'Rise Up' Poster
  • Pull-Out Insert Features Liner Notes by Composer Bear McCreary
  • Strictly Limited Edition Release

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Callan McAuliffe | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Cooper Andrews | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Katelyn Nacon | Khary Payton | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Michael Cudlitz | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun | Tom Payne
Project Name: The Walking Dead
Composers: Bear McCreary

