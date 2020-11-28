The Walking Dead Original Television Soundtrack Limited 2LP Green Marble Vinyl Edition

View larger $56.99 $43.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

This special limited edition vinyl set is the first ever release of the score to the global television hit AMC series The Walking Dead, by EMMY-Winning Composer Bear McCreary. The set features a ton of collector materials for fans of the show.

First time ever vinyl release of the highly anticipated score to the global hit AMC series by Emmy Award-Winning Composer Bear McCreary

Co-Release with Sparks & Shadows

Double LP Gatefold 140g Green Marble Vinyl

Full Color Printed Sleeves and Gatefold Present a Gallery of Key Art from the First 7 Seasons of the Series

Includes Fold-Out 12×24 inch 'Rise Up' Poster

Pull-Out Insert Features Liner Notes by Composer Bear McCreary

Strictly Limited Edition Release

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Callan McAuliffe | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Cooper Andrews | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Katelyn Nacon | Khary Payton | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Michael Cudlitz | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun | Tom Payne

Project Name: The Walking Dead

Composers: Bear McCreary

