History of the DC Universe Book Two First Printing (1986) [B35]

View larger $8.99 $5.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





comic SKU: 201206-83735-1

ISBN-10: 0930289188

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

History of the DC Universe Book Two First Printing (1986) by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.



Authors: Marv Wolfman

Artists: George Perez

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction