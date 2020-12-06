Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

History of the DC Universe Book Two First Printing (1986) [B35]

History of the DC Universe Book Two First Printing (1986) [B35]
View larger

$8.99

$5.70


1 in stock


comicSKU: 201206-83735-1
ISBN-10: 0930289188
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

History of the DC Universe Book Two First Printing (1986) by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.


Authors: Marv Wolfman
Artists: George Perez

Related Items

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
The Avenging Eagle 10 x 8 inch Original Photo Lobby Card (1978) [LBY137]
New York Yankees American League Division Series October 7, 2000 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [225]
Streets of Fire: Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
New Jersey (Brooklyn) Nets 1991-92 Season Media Guide Program
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Finn John Boyega Vinyl Bobble-Head #59
The Return of Swamp Thing Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD (2019)
City Of Dust: A Philip Krome Story Graphic Novel (2009) [BK10]
Delirium 24 x 36 Inch Art Poster
The New Mutants #31 VF/NM Bill Sienkiewicz cover art

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction