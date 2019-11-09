Share Page Support Us
Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13×20 inch Movie Poster (2008) [9331]

View larger

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191109-79716-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Comedy | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: New Line Cinema
Rating: R
Details

Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13×20 inch Movie Poster (2008).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13x20 in

Cast: John Cho | Kal Penn | Neil Patrick Harris | Rob Corddry | Roger Bart
Directors: Hayden Schlossberg | Jon Hurwitz
Project Name: Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

