$36.99
$28.97
signSKU: 191110-79718-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bull Durham Smoking Tobacco Vintage 8×12 inch Metal Sign.
The item is in very good condition with marks and bends. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x12 in