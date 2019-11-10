Share Page Support Us
Bull Durham Smoking Tobacco Vintage 8×12 inch Metal Sign

Bull Durham Smoking Tobacco Vintage 8×12 inch Metal Sign
View larger

$36.99

$28.97


1 in stock


signSKU: 191110-79718-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bull Durham Smoking Tobacco Vintage 8×12 inch Metal Sign.

The item is in very good condition with marks and bends. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x12 in

Categories

History | Memorabilia | Throwback Space

