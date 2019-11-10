Share Page Support Us
Chessie System Metal or Porcelain 12 x 8 inch Sign

Chessie System Metal or Porcelain 12 x 8 inch Sign
View larger

$29.99

$24.97


1 in stock


signSKU: 191110-79720-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Chessie System Metal or Porcelain 12 x 8 inch Sign.

The item is in very good condition with marks and bends. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x8 in

Categories

History | Memorabilia

