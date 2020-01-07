Share Page Support Us
Live Modern Filters Cigarette Liggett and Myers Tobacco 12 x 18 inch Vintage Tin Sign

Live Modern Filters Cigarette Liggett and Myers Tobacco 12 x 18 inch Vintage Tin Sign
View larger

$99.99

$68.97


1 in stock


signSKU: 200107-79988-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Details

Live Modern Filters Cigarette Liggett and Myers Tobacco Metal 12 x 18 inch Vintage Tin Sign.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and scratches. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 11.75 x 18 in

