Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Walton Leather Shoes Vintage Advertising Cards – M. Klatzkin, Trenton, NJ (Set of 2)

Walton Leather Shoes Vintage Advertising Cards – M. Klatzkin, Trenton, NJ (Set of 2)
View larger

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


adSKU: 200815-81565-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walton Leather Shoes Vintage Advertising Cards – M. Klatzkin, Trenton, NJ (Set of 2). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin
Food Inc.: How Industrial Food is Making Us Sicker, Fatter and Poorer – And What We Can Do About It
Waking Sleeping Beauty Collectible DVD Edition with Lithograph
The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly
Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Look Magazine (August 29, 1950) Hopalong Cassidy [9282]
Vintage Old Nick Advertising Bookmark (1945) Schutter Candy Company, St. Louis, Mo. Candy Eating Chart
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
Living Images: Film Comment and Criticism 1st edition (1975)
Chessie System Metal or Porcelain 12 x 8 inch Sign

Categories

History | Memorabilia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *