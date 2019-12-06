$18.99
$13.97
reelSKU: 191206-79858-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | History
Details
Sawyer’s View-Master Viewer + 6 Reels + 3 Reel Sleeves. Sleeves do not all match the included reels.
The item is in very good condition with some signs of outside wear. See photos for details.
