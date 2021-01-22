Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 3 of 7 [D09]

Poster SKU: 210122-84692-1

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 3 of 7. There were 1,500 copies of this rare poster produced and distributed exclusively at SDCC 2009.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 26 x 37.5 in

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction