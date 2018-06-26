The Jewel of the Nile Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Composed by Jack Nitzsche

$23.99
$21.97
UPC: 826924143124
Part No: LLLCD1431
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema
Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 11, 1985
Rating: PG
Details
La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox, Fox Music and Sony Music proudly present this remastered re-issue of acclaimed composer Jack Nitzsche’s (ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST, CUTTER’S WAY, STAND BY ME) original motion picture score to the 1985’s ROMANCING THE STONE sequel THE JEWEL OF THE NILE, starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito, and directed by Lewis Teague. Composer Nitzsche’s pop electronica score is expanded far beyond the original 1985 soundtrack release’s two suites, revealing a bright and exciting synth tapestry that perfectly injects all of JEWEL’S romance, action and laughs with rollicking and vibrant energy. The fun is topped off with the infectious Billy Ocean hit song, “When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going,” which played during the film’s end credits.
Produced by Nick Redman and Mike Matessino, mixed by Matessino, and mastered by Daniel Hersch, this expanded and remastered presentation includes more than 30 minutes of previously unreleased score material. Limited to 2500 units, this special release features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and thrilling art design by Jim Titus.
Special Features
- This expanded and remastered presentation includes more than 30 minutes of previously unreleased score material
- Limited to 2500 units
- This special release features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by writer Jeff Bond
- Thrilling art design by Jim Titus
Playlists
- Main Title / The Wedding 1:17 Pirate Fight 2:16 Parting 1:14 Omar Stabbed :37 Love Theme on Motorcycle :54 The Boat Blew Up / Arrival in Africa 1:18 Joan in Omar’s Palace 1:02 Joan’s Escape 2:07 Joan Runs for the Jewel 1:33 He’s Dead :49 Sufi Battle 2:08 Jet Chase 3:17 Head for the Hills 2:27 Nubian Village 1:36 The Train Takes Off 1:50 The Train Chase 2:08 Ralph and Sufis Enter Kadir :50 Omar’s Show 2:35 Hanging Over the Pit 1:07 Omar’s Downfall 2:16 Through the Flames 3:16 Wedding Again :23 When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going (End Credits performed by Billy Ocean) 5:43 Cocktail Piano 1:30 Radio Source :51
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 45:13
Cast: Danny DeVito | Holland Taylor | Kathleen Turner | Michael Douglas
Directors: Lewis Teague
Project Name: The Jewel of the Nile
Contributors: Billy Ocean | Jack Nitzsche
