The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]

Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
Details
The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans. These were distributed during the 2012 edition of the Rock the Bells Music Festival to promote the RZA-directed movie. RZA and members of Wu Tang Clan also performed during the festival and screened a trailer for The Man With the Iron Fists.
The item is in great shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: 24x35 in
Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists
