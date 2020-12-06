The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]

View larger $42.99 $36.90 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: NM Near Mint

Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012

Rating: R

Details

The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans. These were distributed during the 2012 edition of the Rock the Bells Music Festival to promote the RZA-directed movie. RZA and members of Wu Tang Clan also performed during the festival and screened a trailer for The Man With the Iron Fists.

The item is in great shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 24x35 in

Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA

Directors: RZA

Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists

