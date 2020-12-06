Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]

The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]
View larger
The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]
The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans [B10]

$42.99

$36.90


1 in stock


setSKU: 201206-83682-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Pam Grier | Russell Crowe | RZA  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2012
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Man With the Iron Fists RARE Set of 2 Promotional Hand Fans. These were distributed during the 2012 edition of the Rock the Bells Music Festival to promote the RZA-directed movie. RZA and members of Wu Tang Clan also performed during the festival and screened a trailer for The Man With the Iron Fists.

The item is in great shape with minor wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x35 in

Cast: Byron Mann | Cung Le | Dave Bautista | Eli Roth | Jamie Chung | Lucy Liu | Pam Grier | Rick Yune | Russell Crowe | RZA
Directors: RZA
Project Name: The Man With the Iron Fists

Related Items

Armitage: Dual-Matrix DVD Edition
Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Super Friends Retro 8 Inch Action Figure Series Two: Black Vulcan
Funko POP Star Wars Unfinished C-3PO Exclusive Bobble-Head Figure #181
Dragon Ball Z Toei Laser Disc Edition Extreme Battle Three Super Saiyans RARE UNOPENED
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (October 30, 2015) Daniel Craig
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
Transformers – My Toys Were Cooler Diagram 24 x 36 inch Poster
The Dark Knight Limited Hardcover Edition SIGNED by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley (1986)
Lawrence of Arabia Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording Limited Vinyl Edition (2018)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Martial Arts | Memorabilia | Universal