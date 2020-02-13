Artist SIGNED Scarlett and Her Suitors Gone with the Wind Golden Anniversary Plate Series #5609M (1988)

View larger $19.99 $13.99 - Select Qty - 1

Part No: 5609M

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: January 17, 1940

Scarlett and Her Suitors Gone with the Wind Golden Anniversary Plate Series (1988). W.S. George Pottery Company. Includes an artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity. The artist is Howard Rogers. This plate series was officially authorized by Metro Goldwyn Mayer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the immortal film Gone with the Wind. The series was strictly limited to 150 firing days. This is Plate No. 5609M.

Cast: Barbara O'Neil | Clark Gable | Fred Crane | George Reeves | Hattie McDaniel | Olivia de Havilland | Thomas Mitchell | Vivien Leigh

Directors: George Cukor | Sam Wood | Victor Fleming

Project Name: Gone With the Wind

Characters: Scarlett O'Hara

