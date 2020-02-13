Artist SIGNED Scarlett and Her Suitors Gone with the Wind Golden Anniversary Plate Series #5609M (1988)

$19.99
$13.99
Part No: 5609M
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Family | History | Musical | Romance
Original U.S. Release: January 17, 1940
Details
Scarlett and Her Suitors Gone with the Wind Golden Anniversary Plate Series (1988). W.S. George Pottery Company. Includes an artist-signed Certificate of Authenticity. The artist is Howard Rogers. This plate series was officially authorized by Metro Goldwyn Mayer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the immortal film Gone with the Wind. The series was strictly limited to 150 firing days. This is Plate No. 5609M.
Specifications
- Material: China
Cast: Barbara O'Neil | Clark Gable | Fred Crane | George Reeves | Hattie McDaniel | Olivia de Havilland | Thomas Mitchell | Vivien Leigh
Directors: George Cukor | Sam Wood | Victor Fleming
Project Name: Gone With the Wind
Characters: Scarlett O'Hara
