Pokemon 25: The Album 25th Anniversary Tribute CD Edition

- Artists J Balvin | Jax Jones | Katy Perry | Lil Yachty | Louane | Mabel | Post Malone | Sinead Harnett | Tierra Whack | Vince Staples
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime
- Studios: Capitol Records
- Product Release Date: October 15, 2021
Pokemon 25: The Album is an exciting new compilation released by Capitol Records to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon. The compilation features new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Mabel, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Louane. Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25 Music and more celebrations across the franchise on Pokemon’s 25th anniversary website.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: J Balvin | Jax Jones | Katy Perry | Lil Yachty | Louane | Mabel | Post Malone | Sinead Harnett | Tierra Whack | Vince Staples
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime
- Companies: Capitol Records
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Pop