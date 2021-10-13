Share Page Support Us
Pokemon 25: The Album 25th Anniversary Tribute CD Edition

$12.99
$11.80
10 in stock
CD
SKU: 211013-96302-1
UPC: 602438484041
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New

Pokemon 25: The Album is an exciting new compilation released by Capitol Records to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon. The compilation features new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Mabel, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Louane. Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25 Music and more celebrations across the franchise on Pokemon’s 25th anniversary website.

  • Number of Discs: 1
