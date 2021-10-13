Pokemon 25: The Album 25th Anniversary Tribute CD Edition

View larger $12.99

$11.80 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

10 in stock CD

SKU: 211013-96302-1

UPC: 602438484041

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New



Pokemon 25: The Album is an exciting new compilation released by Capitol Records to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon. The compilation features new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Mabel, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Louane. Fans can keep up with the latest news for P25 Music and more celebrations across the franchise on Pokemon’s 25th anniversary website.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items