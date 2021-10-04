Cinefantastique Select Soundtrack Music by Gary Lucas (Casino Royale, Vertigo, Psycho, South Pacific + More) CD Edition

View larger $17.99

Having composed for both film and television over his 20 plus album career to date, Gary Lucas turns towards some of his favorite film music composers here with a solo album, all arranged and performed (except for one piece) for solo guitar, without overdubs.

“Since 2009, world-class guitarist Gary Lucas has played a live (and mostly improvised) score…often to sold-out venues around the world…You may know of the Grammy-nominated guitarist and songwriter, who co-managed and collaborated with Captain Beefheart in the 1970s and worked with Leonard Bernstein, Nick Cave, and Lou Reed. Lucas’ New York band Gods and Monsters included then-little-known Jeff Buckley, with whom Lucas co-wrote a few songs on the late singer’s only studio album, 1994’s classic Grace. Lucas premiered the Dracula live soundtrack in Havana, and has even taken the show to just outside a castle in Transylvania.” – LA WEEKLY

Playlists

Mon Oncle

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Casino Royale

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence

Bali Ha’i From South Pacific

Sátántángo

Our Love Is Here To Stay From An American In Paris

Vertigo / Psycho

Fellini’s Casanova / Lullaby From Rosemary’s Baby

Spanish Dracula

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

Sex And Lucia

Howdy Doody Time

Entr’acte

Charlie Brown

Around The World In 80 Days

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

