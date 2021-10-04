Share Page Support Us
Cinefantastique Select Soundtrack Music by Gary Lucas (Casino Royale, Vertigo, Psycho, South Pacific + More) CD Edition

Cinefantastique Select Soundtrack Music by Gary Lucas (Casino Royale, Vertigo, Psycho, South Pacific + More) CD Edition
CD
SKU: 211004-89543-1
UPC: 081159199074
Part No: CD-NS-045
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

Having composed for both film and television over his 20 plus album career to date, Gary Lucas turns towards some of his favorite film music composers here with a solo album, all arranged and performed (except for one piece) for solo guitar, without overdubs.

“Since 2009, world-class guitarist Gary Lucas has played a live (and mostly improvised) score…often to sold-out venues around the world…You may know of the Grammy-nominated guitarist and songwriter, who co-managed and collaborated with Captain Beefheart in the 1970s and worked with Leonard Bernstein, Nick Cave, and Lou Reed. Lucas’ New York band Gods and Monsters included then-little-known Jeff Buckley, with whom Lucas co-wrote a few songs on the late singer’s only studio album, 1994’s classic Grace. Lucas premiered the Dracula live soundtrack in Havana, and has even taken the show to just outside a castle in Transylvania.” – LA WEEKLY

Playlists

  • Mon Oncle
  • Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday
  • Casino Royale
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence
  • Bali Ha’i From South Pacific
  • Sátántángo
  • Our Love Is Here To Stay From An American In Paris
  • Vertigo / Psycho
  • Fellini’s Casanova / Lullaby From Rosemary’s Baby
  • Spanish Dracula
  • Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
  • Sex And Lucia
  • Howdy Doody Time
  • Entr’acte
  • Charlie Brown
  • Around The World In 80 Days

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
