Dark Forces Special Edition DVD

Genres: Drama | Fantasy

Studio: Synapse

Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980

Item Release Date: October 28, 2008

Rating: PG

Details

Are his powers more than magic?

A modern-day politician is faced with an incomprehensible power in this startling, award-winning supernatural thriller. Senator Rast holds a powerful government position, but he’s no match to the extraordinary power of the enigmatic stranger who mysteriously comes to “visit” him. Possessing uncanny magical prowess and psychic abilities, the seemingly benevolent visitor quickly gains hold of the Senator and his family.

When the visitor becomes aware of Rast’s loveless family life, he uses his powers to gain control over the Senator’s wife and son. Will these dark forces be Rast’s undoing, or will the diabolical drifter finally meet his match?

Special Features

English, French & Spanish Language Options

Audio Commentary with Director Simon Wincer & Producer Antony I. Ginnane

“Behind-The-Scenes” Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Isolated Music Score

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Dolby Digital Mono

Runtime: 95 min

Cast: Alyson Best | Broderick Crawford | Carmen Duncan | David Hemmings | Gus Mercurio | Robert Powell

Directors: Simon Wincer

Project Name: Harlequin

