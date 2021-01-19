Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Dark Forces Special Edition DVD

Dark Forces Special Edition DVD
View larger

$19.95

$12.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210119-84514-1
UPC: 654930307298
Part No: SFD0072
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980
Item Release Date: October 28, 2008
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Are his powers more than magic?

A modern-day politician is faced with an incomprehensible power in this startling, award-winning supernatural thriller. Senator Rast holds a powerful government position, but he’s no match to the extraordinary power of the enigmatic stranger who mysteriously comes to “visit” him. Possessing uncanny magical prowess and psychic abilities, the seemingly benevolent visitor quickly gains hold of the Senator and his family.

When the visitor becomes aware of Rast’s loveless family life, he uses his powers to gain control over the Senator’s wife and son. Will these dark forces be Rast’s undoing, or will the diabolical drifter finally meet his match?

Special Features

  • English, French & Spanish Language Options
  • Audio Commentary with Director Simon Wincer & Producer Antony I. Ginnane
  • “Behind-The-Scenes” Photo Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Isolated Music Score

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital Mono
  • Runtime: 95 min

Cast: Alyson Best | Broderick Crawford | Carmen Duncan | David Hemmings | Gus Mercurio | Robert Powell
Directors: Simon Wincer
Project Name: Harlequin

Related Items

Writing Scripts Hollywood Will Love (Revised Edition, 2000) [193154]
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album
Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C01]
74th Annual Academy Awards 26 x 39 inch Official Poster Painted by Comic Artist Alex Ross (2002) [D58]
HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Akira Classic Anime Movie 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc Collection
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 3 Including Centerfold Poster of King Kong (March 1, 1972)
Molley Hatchet LP Record Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Cover Art Epic Records (1978) 35347
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
The Movie Book Hardcover Edition (October 1999)

Categories

Drama | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Synapse