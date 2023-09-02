My Foolish Heart 1949 Original Full-Page Magazine Susan Hayward Dana Andrews Ad H65

- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | Romance
- Studios: The Samuel Goldwyn Company
My Foolish Heart 1949 Original Full-Page Magazine Ad Mark Robson, Susan Hayward, Dana Andrews, Kent Smith, Lois Wheeler, Jessie Royce Landis, Robert Keith
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Size:approx. 7.5 x 9.5 in