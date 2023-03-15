The Park Is Mine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Tangerine Dream CD Edition

- Cast: Carl Marotte | Denis Simpson | Dennis O'Connor | Eric Peterson | Gale Garnett | Helen Shaver | Lawrence Dane | Louis Di Bianco | Peter Dvorsky | Reg Dreger | Tommy Lee Jones | Yaphet Kotto
- Directors: Steven Hilliard Stern
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama
- Studios: BSX Music
- Original Release Date: October 6, 1985
- Product Release Date: August 5, 2022
- Rating: nr
- More: Tangerine Dream | Tommy Lee Jones
The score from the 80s cult film, The Park Is Mine, by Tangerine Dream is being reissued with improved sound.
Tangerine Dream consists of Edgar Froese, Christopher Franke and Johannes Schmoelling. BSX Records has reissued this score from the 80’s cult classic with improved sound by mastering engineer, James Nelson. A must have for hardcore Tangerine Dream fans.
Playlists
The Park Is Mine Main Title
Fatal Fall / Funeral
The Letter (Parts 1 & 2)
Taking The Park (Parts 1 & 2)
Swatting S.W.A.T.
Love Theme
The Helicopter Attack
Morning
We’re Running Out Of Time
The Claymore Mine / Stalking
The Final Confrontation / The Park Is Yours!
Finale / End Credits
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
