The Park Is Mine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Tangerine Dream CD Edition

$17.38
$15.80
See Options

2 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106939
UPC: 712187488280
Part No: BSXCD8828
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The score from the 80s cult film, The Park Is Mine, by Tangerine Dream is being reissued with improved sound.

Tangerine Dream consists of Edgar Froese, Christopher Franke and Johannes Schmoelling. BSX Records has reissued this score from the 80’s cult classic with improved sound by mastering engineer, James Nelson. A must have for hardcore Tangerine Dream fans.

Playlists

  • The Park Is Mine Main Title
    Fatal Fall / Funeral
    The Letter (Parts 1 & 2)
    Taking The Park (Parts 1 & 2)
    Swatting S.W.A.T.
    Love Theme
    The Helicopter Attack
    Morning
    We’re Running Out Of Time
    The Claymore Mine / Stalking
    The Final Confrontation / The Park Is Yours!
    Finale / End Credits

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
