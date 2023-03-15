The Park Is Mine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Tangerine Dream CD Edition

View larger $17.38

The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer's packaging.



The score from the 80s cult film, The Park Is Mine, by Tangerine Dream is being reissued with improved sound.

Tangerine Dream consists of Edgar Froese, Christopher Franke and Johannes Schmoelling. BSX Records has reissued this score from the 80’s cult classic with improved sound by mastering engineer, James Nelson. A must have for hardcore Tangerine Dream fans.

The Park Is Mine Main Title

Fatal Fall / Funeral

The Letter (Parts 1 & 2)

Taking The Park (Parts 1 & 2)

Swatting S.W.A.T.

Love Theme

The Helicopter Attack

Morning

We’re Running Out Of Time

The Claymore Mine / Stalking

The Final Confrontation / The Park Is Yours!

Finale / End Credits

