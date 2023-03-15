The Way Of Darkness: A Tribute to John Carpenter Deluxe Boxed Set Vinyl + Art Posters + CD

Share Page Support Us
SKU: 210827-88484-1
UPC: 760137610014
Part No: RBL079BOX
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Tribute Album Dedicated to Legendary Filmmaker John Carpenter Featuring Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Leather Strip, Code Elektro, Tibia, Ketvector, and more in Limited Edition Vinyl

Legendary director and music composer John Carpenter is one the most influential artists of the Horror Soundtrack genre. This musical tribute combines some of Carpenter’s best musical atmospheres with very special guests such as Claudio Simonetti (Goblin), who brings us two interpretations of Halloween & 1997, along with Leather Strip, Motion Kapture, Ketvector, as well as artists of the New Retro Wave scene such as Code Elektro, Tibia, Simulakrum Lab and many others. A must have for any true fan of John Carpenter, horror, and electronic music.

Special Features

  • Deluxe Box Edition
  • High Quality Magenta Colored Vinyl
  • CD Edition Included
  • Includes 2 Art Posters
  • Includes Silkscreen Poster
  • Trasparent Cover
  • Limited Pressing of 149 Copies

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
  • Runtime:
    50 min
