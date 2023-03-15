View larger $95.59

Tribute Album Dedicated to Legendary Filmmaker John Carpenter Featuring Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Leather Strip, Code Elektro, Tibia, Ketvector, and more in Limited Edition Vinyl

The Way Of Darkness: A Tribute to John Carpenter Deluxe Boxed Set Vinyl + Art Posters + CD

Legendary director and music composer John Carpenter is one the most influential artists of the Horror Soundtrack genre. This musical tribute combines some of Carpenter’s best musical atmospheres with very special guests such as Claudio Simonetti (Goblin), who brings us two interpretations of Halloween & 1997, along with Leather Strip, Motion Kapture, Ketvector, as well as artists of the New Retro Wave scene such as Code Elektro, Tibia, Simulakrum Lab and many others. A must have for any true fan of John Carpenter, horror, and electronic music.

Special Features

Deluxe Box Edition

High Quality Magenta Colored Vinyl

CD Edition Included

Includes 2 Art Posters

Includes Silkscreen Poster

Trasparent Cover

Limited Pressing of 149 Copies

