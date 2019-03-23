$7.99
$5.99
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Mad Max: Fury Road items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: December 26, 2014
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (December 26, 2014) Special 2015 Preview Double Issue.
Star Wars, Spectre, Jurassic World, Game of Thrones, Mad Max: Fury Road
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Game of Thrones | Jurassic World | Mad Max: Fury Road | Spectre
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction