Blood Feast Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 171031-68039-1

UPC: 760137050988

Part No: AV107

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: July 6, 1963

Item Release Date: October 24, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

The filmography of late movie maverick Herschell Gordon Lewis brims with the mad, macabre, and just downright bizarre. But perhaps the most unhinged of all his directorial efforts, and certainly the most influential, must surely be his original gore-fest Blood Feast – the first ever splatter movie. Dorothy Fremont is looking to throw a party unlike any other, and she gets just that when she hires the decidedly sinister Fuad Ramses to cater the event. Promising to provide her guests with an authentic Egyptian feast, Ramses promptly sets about acquiring the necessary ingredients – the body parts of nubile young women! Featuring a host of stomach-churning gore gags including the infamous tongue sequence and much more nastiness besides, Herschell Gordon Lewis’ Blood Feast more than lives up to its name and remains essential viewing for any self-respecting splatter fan.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard DVD presentations

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Scum of the Earth - Herschelll Gordon Lewis' 1963 feature

Blood Perspectives - Filmmakers Nicholas McCarthy and Rodney Ascher on Blood Feast

Herschell's History - Archival interview in which director Herschell Gordon Lewis discusses his entry into the film industry

How Herschell Found his Niche - A new interview with Lewis discussing his early work

Archival interview with Lewis and David F. Friedman

Carving Magic - Vintage short film from 1959 featuring Blood Feast Actor Bill Kerwin

Outtakes

Alternate 'clean' scenes from Scum of the Earth

Promo gallery featuring trailers and more

Feature length commentary featuring Lewis and David F. Friedman moderated by Mike Grady

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Twins of Evil

Specifications

Runtime: 67

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono

Region: A,B,C,0

Cast: Al Golden | Ashlyn Martin | Christy Foushee | Connie Mason | Lyn Bolton | Mal Arnold | Scott H. Hall | William Kerwin

Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis

