Blood Feast Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

$29.95
$23.90
UPC: 760137050988
Part No: AV107
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: July 6, 1963
Item Release Date: October 24, 2017
Rating: NR
Details
The filmography of late movie maverick Herschell Gordon Lewis brims with the mad, macabre, and just downright bizarre. But perhaps the most unhinged of all his directorial efforts, and certainly the most influential, must surely be his original gore-fest Blood Feast – the first ever splatter movie. Dorothy Fremont is looking to throw a party unlike any other, and she gets just that when she hires the decidedly sinister Fuad Ramses to cater the event. Promising to provide her guests with an authentic Egyptian feast, Ramses promptly sets about acquiring the necessary ingredients – the body parts of nubile young women! Featuring a host of stomach-churning gore gags including the infamous tongue sequence and much more nastiness besides, Herschell Gordon Lewis’ Blood Feast more than lives up to its name and remains essential viewing for any self-respecting splatter fan.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard DVD presentations
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Scum of the Earth - Herschelll Gordon Lewis' 1963 feature
- Blood Perspectives - Filmmakers Nicholas McCarthy and Rodney Ascher on Blood Feast
- Herschell's History - Archival interview in which director Herschell Gordon Lewis discusses his entry into the film industry
- How Herschell Found his Niche - A new interview with Lewis discussing his early work
- Archival interview with Lewis and David F. Friedman
- Carving Magic - Vintage short film from 1959 featuring Blood Feast Actor Bill Kerwin
- Outtakes
- Alternate 'clean' scenes from Scum of the Earth
- Promo gallery featuring trailers and more
- Feature length commentary featuring Lewis and David F. Friedman moderated by Mike Grady
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Twins of Evil
Specifications
- Runtime: 67
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Mono
- Region: A,B,C,0
Cast: Al Golden | Ashlyn Martin | Christy Foushee | Connie Mason | Lyn Bolton | Mal Arnold | Scott H. Hall | William Kerwin
Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis
