Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies XXX, Spy Kids 2 and Signs (New York Times August 9, 2002) [A15]

View larger $23.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





newsp SKU: 200923-82076-1

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Asia Argento | Danny Trejo | Joaquin Phoenix | Robert Rodriguez | Steve Buscemi | Vin Diesel items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Press Ads & Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Horror | Spy Films | Suspense

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies XXX, Spy Kids 2 and Signs (New York Times August 9, 2002). The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Alexa PenaVega | Antonio Banderas | Asia Argento | Carla Gugino | Danny Trejo | Joaquin Phoenix | Marton Csokas | Mel Gibson | Mike Judge | Rory Culkin | Steve Buscemi | Vin Diesel

Directors: M. Night Shyamalan | Rob Cohen | Robert Rodriguez

Publication: The New York Times

Project Name: Signs | Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams | XXX

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Horror | Magazines & Newspapers | Movies, TV & Gaming | Press Ads & Books | Spy Films | Suspense