Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002) [A16]

Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002) [A16]
Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002) [A16]
Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002) [A16]

$23.99

$18.99


1 in stock


newspSKU: 200923-82079-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002). The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Project Name: Murder by Numbers | The Scorpion King
Publication: The New York Times

