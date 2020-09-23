Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002) [A16]

View larger $23.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





newsp SKU: 200923-82079-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Dwayne Johnson | Kelly Hu | Ryan Gosling | Sandra Bullock items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Suspense | Thrillers

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Original Full Page Newspaper Ads for Movies Murder by Numbers and The Scorpion King (New York Times April 19, 2002). The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.



Project Name: Murder by Numbers | The Scorpion King

Publication: The New York Times

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia | Suspense | Thrillers