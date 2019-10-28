Share Page Support Us
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster
9343
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster
1 in stock

9344
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster


9343SKU: 191028-79580-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster
9344SKU: 191028-79580-2
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster

View All: Joss Whedon | Sarah Michelle Gellar  items
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Teen Films | Vampire Films
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Dark Horse
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Double-Sided Promotional Poster. The poster was used to promote Joss Whedon writing Season 8 of the comic book series. The item was distributed at the Dark Horse booth during New York Comic Con.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar
Project Name: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Artists: Jo Chen
Authors: Joss Whedon

Action | Comics & Fantasy Art | Cult Television | Dark Horse | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Teen Films | Vampire Films

