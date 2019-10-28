Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster

View larger $23.99 From: $19.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 9343 $19.97 9344 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 9343 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 9344





9343 SKU: 191028-79580-1

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. 9344 SKU: 191028-79580-2

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 191028-79580-1Weight: 0.13 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 191028-79580-2Weight: 0.13 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Joss Whedon | Sarah Michelle Gellar items

Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Teen Films | Vampire Films

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Dark Horse

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Double-Sided Promotional Poster. The poster was used to promote Joss Whedon writing Season 8 of the comic book series. The item was distributed at the Dark Horse booth during New York Comic Con.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar

Project Name: Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Artists: Jo Chen

Authors: Joss Whedon

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comics & Fantasy Art | Cult Television | Dark Horse | Drama | Movies, TV & Gaming | Teen Films | Vampire Films