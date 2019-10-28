Buffy the Vampire Slayer 22 x 34 inch Double-Sided Promotional Poster

$23.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Teen Films | Vampire Films
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Dark Horse
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Double-Sided Promotional Poster. The poster was used to promote Joss Whedon writing Season 8 of the comic book series. The item was distributed at the Dark Horse booth during New York Comic Con.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar
Project Name: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Artists: Jo Chen
Authors: Joss Whedon
