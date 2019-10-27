Share Page Support Us
Inside Kung Fu Magazine (May 1994) Bruce Lee’s Lost TV Interview [9189]

View larger

$12.99

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191027-79576-1
UPC: 071896483253
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Bruce Lee  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Martial Arts | Sport
Item Release Date: May 1, 1994
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inside Kung Fu Magazine (May 1994) Bruce Lee’s Lost TV Interview.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Inside Kung Fu Magazine
Subject: Bruce Lee

